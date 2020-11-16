BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Peruvian rights groups have filed a complaint with the prosecutor's office accusing ex-interim president Manuel Merino and Prime Minister Antero Flores-Araoz of murder and abuse of power, the Radio Programas del Peru (RPP) broadcaster reports.

Complaints were also submitted against several police officials and the interior minister, RPP said on Sunday, specifying that the reason behind the move was the death of two people at the Saturday anti-government demonstrations in Peru.

The Peruvian Constitutional Court demanded on Sunday that police conduct a search for over 40 people who remain missing following the protests.

Peruvian Congress chairman Manuel Merino, who had assumed the duties of the country's interim president, announced his resignation on Sunday, after several days of mass protests.

Earlier in the day, 13 of the 18 ministers of the new Peruvian government resigned in protest against police brutality during the mass demonstrations that started in the country after the Peruvian Congress decided to impeach President Martin Vizcarra over bribery allegations, which he denies.

On Saturday, at least two people were killed and nearly 100 were injured during mass protests in Peru against the impeachment of Vizcarra. More than 60 of the injured were hospitalized. Police reportedly used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowds.

Peru's Congress impeached Vizcarra over corruption and bribery in a 105-19 vote on Monday, November 9. In mid-September, Vizcarra already made it through one impeachment vote, which was initiated over his alleged abuse of power for giving away controversial state contracts. Less than a month after that, he was confronted with new charges of bribery and corruption.