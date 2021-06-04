UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peru's SPIEF Delegation Explores Russia's Investment Opportunities - Ambassador To Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 10:30 AM

Peru's SPIEF Delegation Explores Russia's Investment Opportunities - Ambassador to Moscow

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The delegation of Peru is studying new investment opportunities offered by Russian companies at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF),  Juan Genaro del Campo Rodriguez, the country's Ambassador to Moscow, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the forum.

"The potential of the economic forum for us is to get acquainted with the investment and trade opportunities that Russia offers, in our case - for Latin America, and to present our proposals to Russia," Rodriguez said.

The diplomat noted that the two countries could cooperate in the fields of peaceful nuclear energy use and railway infrastructure, where Moscow has significant potential.

"We have some investment projects... in which both Russian state-owned companies and the private sector can participate," he explained.

SPIEF-2021 is taking place from Wednesday through Saturday in person at the Expoforum Exhibition and Convention Center in St. Petersburg. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is a media partner of the event.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Nuclear St. Petersburg Peru Media Event From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets US Special Envoy for the ..

10 hours ago

Global food prices rose at rapid pace in May: FAO

10 hours ago

Sharjah Museums Authority explores unique connecti ..

11 hours ago

UAEâ€™s SWIFT User Group discusses improving payme ..

11 hours ago

Armed Forces all time operational readiness not a ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.