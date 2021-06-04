(@FahadShabbir)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The delegation of Peru is studying new investment opportunities offered by Russian companies at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Juan Genaro del Campo Rodriguez, the country's Ambassador to Moscow, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the forum.

"The potential of the economic forum for us is to get acquainted with the investment and trade opportunities that Russia offers, in our case - for Latin America, and to present our proposals to Russia," Rodriguez said.

The diplomat noted that the two countries could cooperate in the fields of peaceful nuclear energy use and railway infrastructure, where Moscow has significant potential.

"We have some investment projects... in which both Russian state-owned companies and the private sector can participate," he explained.

SPIEF-2021 is taking place from Wednesday through Saturday in person at the Expoforum Exhibition and Convention Center in St. Petersburg. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is a media partner of the event.