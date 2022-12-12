Peru's top prosecutor Patricia Benavides launched a constitutional complaint against Pedro Castillo, the country's ousted president, accusing him of rebellion and conspiracy, Peruvian media reported on Monday.

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) Peru's top prosecutor Patricia Benavides launched a constitutional complaint against Pedro Castillo, the country's ousted president, accusing him of rebellion and conspiracy, Peruvian media reported on Monday.

Following Castillo's impeachment, the prosecutor's office in Peru has launched a criminal case against him on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state.

Benavides presented the complaint to the Congress on Monday, naming Castillo responsible for crimes against the state and the constitutional order, RPP radio reported. The document also mentioned former Prime Minister Betssy Chavez, Minister of Foreign Trade Roberto Sanchez, and Interior Minister Willy Huerta as alleged participants of the coup attempt, the report added.

Peru's parliament impeached Castillo on December 7, and Dina Boluarte, the prime minister at the time, took an oath as the new president the same day, vowing to serve out the rest of Castillo's term, until July 2026. Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the parliament before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure. Castillo's supporters have been protesting the move, prompting the new government to declare a state of emergency in several regions.