UrduPoint.com

Peru's Top Prosecutor Files Complaint Against Former President With Congress - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2022 | 10:14 PM

Peru's Top Prosecutor Files Complaint Against Former President With Congress - Reports

Peru's top prosecutor Patricia Benavides launched a constitutional complaint against Pedro Castillo, the country's ousted president, accusing him of rebellion and conspiracy, Peruvian media reported on Monday.

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) Peru's top prosecutor Patricia Benavides launched a constitutional complaint against Pedro Castillo, the country's ousted president, accusing him of rebellion and conspiracy, Peruvian media reported on Monday.

Following Castillo's impeachment, the prosecutor's office in Peru has launched a criminal case against him on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state.

Benavides presented the complaint to the Congress on Monday, naming Castillo responsible for crimes against the state and the constitutional order, RPP radio reported. The document also mentioned former Prime Minister Betssy Chavez, Minister of Foreign Trade Roberto Sanchez, and Interior Minister Willy Huerta as alleged participants of the coup attempt, the report added.

Peru's parliament impeached Castillo on December 7, and Dina Boluarte, the prime minister at the time, took an oath as the new president the same day, vowing to serve out the rest of Castillo's term, until July 2026. Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the parliament before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure. Castillo's supporters have been protesting the move, prompting the new government to declare a state of emergency in several regions.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Interior Minister Parliament Vote Same Peru Dina July December Congress Criminals Media Government Top

Recent Stories

PEMRA makes NOC compulsory for pvt housing societi ..

PEMRA makes NOC compulsory for pvt housing societies to run ads on TV channels

2 minutes ago
 Protesters block Peru airport over ousting of pres ..

Protesters block Peru airport over ousting of president

2 minutes ago
 WHO Urges Countries to Increase Health Spending to ..

WHO Urges Countries to Increase Health Spending to Prevent Poverty

2 minutes ago
 Canadian Natural Resources Minister Announces Crit ..

Canadian Natural Resources Minister Announces Critical Mineral Sustainability Al ..

2 minutes ago
 EU Foreign Ministers Did Not Agree on 9th Package ..

EU Foreign Ministers Did Not Agree on 9th Package of Russia Sanctions - Borrell

2 minutes ago
 EU Foreign Ministers Urge Iran to Ensure Human Rig ..

EU Foreign Ministers Urge Iran to Ensure Human Rights, Stop 'Support' for Russia

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.