Peru's Top Scorer Paolo Guerrero Retires From International Football
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2025 | 10:50 AM
Lima, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Peru's record goalscorer Paolo Guerrero on Tuesday announced his retirement from international football at the age of 41.
"The national team needs new people, new faces. What people are asking for are new players, so let's give the youngsters a chance," Guerrero told reporters.
Guerrero made his national team debut against Bolivia in October 2004. He is Peru's all-time leading scorer with 40 goals in 125 appearances.
The former Bayern Munich, Hamburg and Corinthians striker's final game for Peru was the 1-0 loss to Argentina in November in World Cup qualifying.
Guerrero, who currently plays for Alianza Lima in his homeland, participated at six Copa America tournaments as well as the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
