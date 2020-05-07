UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peruvian Agriculture Minister Diagnosed With COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 11:30 PM

Peruvian Agriculture Minister Diagnosed With COVID-19

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Peruvian Agriculture Minister Jorge Montenegro has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the country's Agriculture Ministry said on Thursday.

"Yesterday, May 6, the minister of agriculture and irrigation, Jorge Montenegro, received a positive COVID-19 test result.

Upon learning the diagnosis, he went on to self-isolate and is following the recommendations of doctors to recover as soon as possible," the ministry said in a statement.

According to El Comercio newspaper, President Martin Vizcarra and other ministers have been tested negative for the disease.

Peru has confirmed 54,817 cases so far, with the death toll at 1,553.

Related Topics

Agriculture May

Recent Stories

ADCB reports AED209 million in Q1 net profit

2 minutes ago

Agthia elects Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi as new cha ..

1 hour ago

Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by 11,231 over p ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Airline Foundation uses 132 million Skywa ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Police organises 4th Media Forum remotely

3 hours ago

Trump Tells Putin He Looks Forward to Future Talks ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.