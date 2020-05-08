Peruvian Agriculture Minister Diagnosed With COVID-19

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Peruvian Agriculture Minister Jorge Montenegro has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the country's Agriculture Ministry said on Thursday.

"Yesterday, May 6, the minister of agriculture and irrigation, Jorge Montenegro, received a positive COVID-19 test result.

Upon learning the diagnosis, he went on to self-isolate and is following the recommendations of doctors to recover as soon as possible," the ministry said in a statement.

According to El Comercio newspaper, President Martin Vizcarra and other ministers have been tested negative for the disease.

Peru has confirmed 54,817 cases so far, with the death toll at 1,553.