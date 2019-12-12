Peruvian Authorities Say Detained Submarine With 2 Tonnes of Cocaine From Ecuador

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) The Peruvian authorities said they had detained a semi-submersible vessel with 2 tonnes of cocaine on board as well as apprehended four crew members 180 miles from the country's coast.

According to the Peruvian law enforcement bodies, the submarine was detained on Saturday and transported to a naval base.

"Four people detained in the operation along with 2 tonnes of cocaine will be transported to Lima. The navy will keep the submarine to study it," prosecutor Jorge Chavez Cotrina told El Comercio newspaper on Wednesday.

The submarine was reportedly heading from south Ecuador for Mexico.

Peru, Colombia and Bolivia are world's biggest producers of cocaine.