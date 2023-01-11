UrduPoint.com

Peruvian Cabinet Receives Vote Of Confidence In Parliament Amid Ongoing Protests

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Peruvian Cabinet Receives Vote of Confidence in Parliament Amid Ongoing Protests

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) The government of Peruvian Prime Minister Alberto Otarola received on Tuesday a vote of confidence, a day after 18 people died in the clashes between protesters and police in the southern city of Juliaca.

Monday became the deadliest day of clashes between demonstrators and security forces since protests erupted in Peru a month ago.

"With regard to the governance of the country, the Plenary of the Congress approved the vote of confidence proposed by the head of the Presidium of the Council of Ministers.

73 votes in favor, 43 against and 6 abstentions," the parliament tweeted.

Peru has been experiencing a wave of demonstrations since early December, when President Pedro Castillo was impeached and arrested on charges of coup attempt after he tried to dissolve parliament and rule by decree. Dina Boluarte, who previously served as vice president, was sworn in as the president. At least 46 people have died since the start of the protests.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Parliament Vote Died Juliaca Peru Dina December Congress Government

Recent Stories

Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube chann ..

Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube channel

1 hour ago
 US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakist ..

US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 11th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 11th January 2023

3 hours ago
 &#039;Pink Caravan&#039; calls on riders to join 1 ..

&#039;Pink Caravan&#039; calls on riders to join 11th pan-UAE breast cancer awar ..

10 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Printing &amp; ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Printing &amp; Publishing Business Group

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.