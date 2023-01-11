Peruvian Cabinet Receives Vote of Confidence in Parliament Amid Ongoing Protests

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) The government of Peruvian Prime Minister Alberto Otarola received on Tuesday a vote of confidence, a day after 18 people died in the clashes between protesters and police in the southern city of Juliaca.

Monday became the deadliest day of clashes between demonstrators and security forces since protests erupted in Peru a month ago.

"With regard to the governance of the country, the Plenary of the Congress approved the vote of confidence proposed by the head of the Presidium of the Council of Ministers.

73 votes in favor, 43 against and 6 abstentions," the parliament tweeted.

Peru has been experiencing a wave of demonstrations since early December, when President Pedro Castillo was impeached and arrested on charges of coup attempt after he tried to dissolve parliament and rule by decree. Dina Boluarte, who previously served as vice president, was sworn in as the president. At least 46 people have died since the start of the protests.