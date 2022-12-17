UrduPoint.com

Peruvian Congress Does Not Approve Rescheduling Presidential Election To 2023

Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2022 | 12:40 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) The Peruvian Congress, despite the protests that have not stopped in the country for almost 10 days, did not approve the postponement of the presidential elections to 2023.

"With 49 votes in favor, 33 against and 25 abstentions, the plenary session of Congress did not approve the constitutional reform, which provides for the holding of presidential elections in 2023," the parliament's statement says.

Protests in Peru began after the impeachment of President Pedro Castillo and his detention.

The demonstrators demand early presidential elections and the termination of the Congress. The authorities declared a state of emergency in the country and allowed the army to participate in restoring public order.

According to the RPP broadcaster, 20 people have been killed during the protests.

President Dina Boluarte proposed holding early presidential election in 2024. At the same time, she did not rule out rescheduling the election to December 2023.

