Peruvian Congress Impeaches President Despite Being Dissolved by Him

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) The Peruvian congress, previously dissolved by the President of Peru, Pedro Castillo, impeached him, the parliament itself said.

"Defending our democracy and constitution, the plenary session of Congress gave 101 votes in favor of the resignation of President Pedro Castillo," the statement says.

In order for the impeachment to take place, two-thirds of the parliamentarians, or 87 people, must vote for it.

Following the impeachment vote, the president of the congress, Jose Williams, urged citizens not to obey Castillo.

"Due to (the dissolution of the congress) and in order to protect the Peruvian people, the constitution and the democratic order, we will begin taking action in accordance with Article 46 of the constitution, under which no one owes obedience to a usurper government or to anyone who assumes public office in violation of the constitution," Williams told journalists.

Later in the day, Peruvian Prime Minister Dina Boluarte is expected to take an oath as the country's new president during the plenary session of the congress, according to the parliament.

Earlier Wednesday, Castillo dissolved the parliament, which was supposed to consider his impeachment for the third time. However, the parliamentarians still gathered for the meeting.

Radio RPP (Radio Programas del Peru) reported that both Peru's armed forces and police did not support the president's decision to dissolve the parliament, saying that the Peruvian military and the national police did not follow orders and actions that violate the constitution.