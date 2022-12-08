UrduPoint.com

Peruvian Congress Impeaches President Even Despite Being Dissolved By Him

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Peruvian Congress Impeaches President Even Despite Being Dissolved by Him

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) The Peruvian congress, previously dissolved by the President of Peru, Pedro Castillo, impeached him, the parliament itself said.

"Defending our democracy and constitution, the plenary session of Congress gave 101 votes in favor of the resignation of President Pedro Castillo," the statement says.

In order for the impeachment to take place, two-thirds of the parliamentarians, or 87 people, must vote for it.

Earlier Wednesday, Castillo dissolved the parliament, which was supposed to consider his impeachment for the third time. However, the parliamentarians still gathered for the meeting.

