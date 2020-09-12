Peruvian Congress Launches Impeachment Proceedings Against President Vizcarra - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) The Peruvian Congress has opened the impeachment proceedings against President Martin Vizcarra over his alleged "moral incapacity" to head the country, media reported.

The decision was supported on Friday in a 65-36 vote, with 24 abstentions, the Andina news agency reported.

Next week, Vizcarra will be invited to attend a plenary session of the parliament, but the exact date has not been determined yet.

Vizcarra faced a threat of impeachment over the leaked audio tapes of the president's conversations with some officials, which show that the leader was involved in a fraud scheme.

The president admitted that he had such conversations, but stressed that the audio tapes had been significantly edited and his remarks had been taken out of context.

To impeach the president the Congress will need to gather 87 votes in favor of the move.