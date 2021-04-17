UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peruvian Ex-President Vizcarra Deprived Of Right To Hold Posts Over Illegal Vaccination

Faizan Hashmi 15 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 08:20 AM

Peruvian Ex-President Vizcarra Deprived of Right to Hold Posts Over Illegal Vaccination

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) The Peruvian Congress has deprived former President Martin Vizcarra and two ex-ministers of a right to hold public posts over the illegal COVID-19 vaccination with the Sinopharm drug.

In January, a journalist investigation showed that Vizcarra, his wife and brother, as well as hundreds of other former and current officials got doses of the Sinopharm vaccine in October 2020 when the drug was undergoing clinical trials in Peru.

"At the plenary session of the Congress, it was decided to suspend Martin Vizcarra for 10 years, as well as the health minister and the foreign minister for eight years and one year, respectively, from holding public posts. As usual, we are acting impartially, legally, without giving anyone privileges," President of the Congress Mirtha Vasquez wrote on her Twitter page.

The decision was made unanimously, with 86 votes.

Related Topics

Twitter Wife Peru January October Congress 2020 From

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash leads UAE delegation to quartet mini ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed calls Prince Charles, expresses ..

7 hours ago

President of International Federation of Asian and ..

8 hours ago

Emirates Gold Bullion Committee reviews fresh step ..

8 hours ago

British actress Helen McCrory dies aged 52

8 hours ago

Russia to expel five Polish diplomats: ministry

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.