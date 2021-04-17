Peruvian Ex-President Vizcarra Deprived of Right to Hold Posts Over Illegal Vaccination

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) The Peruvian Congress has deprived former President Martin Vizcarra and two ex-ministers of a right to hold public posts over the illegal COVID-19 vaccination with the Sinopharm drug.

In January, a journalist investigation showed that Vizcarra, his wife and brother, as well as hundreds of other former and current officials got doses of the Sinopharm vaccine in October 2020 when the drug was undergoing clinical trials in Peru.

"At the plenary session of the Congress, it was decided to suspend Martin Vizcarra for 10 years, as well as the health minister and the foreign minister for eight years and one year, respectively, from holding public posts. As usual, we are acting impartially, legally, without giving anyone privileges," President of the Congress Mirtha Vasquez wrote on her Twitter page.

The decision was made unanimously, with 86 votes.