Peruvian Foreign Minister, Finance Minister Resign Amid Political Crisis - Reports

Peruvian Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizio and Finance Minister Carlos Oliva decided to resign amid the ongoing political crisis in the country, national media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Peruvian Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizio and Finance Minister Carlos Oliva decided to resign amid the ongoing political crisis in the country, national media reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra dissolved the country's Congress after lawmakers boycotted his calls for an anti-graft reform. The dissolved legislature, in turn, declared Vizcarra temporarily unfit to govern and appointed Vice President Mercedes Araoz as acting head of state.

Vizcarra thanked Popolizio and Oliva for their work, the Republica newspaper reported, citing Minister of Women and Vulnerable Populations Gloria Montenegro.

Peru's constitution states that the president can dissolve the Congress if lawmakers deliver two votes of no-confidence; one such vote has already been delivered. In June, Peru's government won a confidence vote in the country's Congress, avoiding special legislative elections.

Earlier this month, lawmakers failed to pass a constitutional reform seeking to hold presidential elections in 2020, a year earlier than scheduled.