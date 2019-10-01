UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peruvian Foreign Minister, Finance Minister Resign Amid Political Crisis - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 10:58 PM

Peruvian Foreign Minister, Finance Minister Resign Amid Political Crisis - Reports

Peruvian Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizio and Finance Minister Carlos Oliva decided to resign amid the ongoing political crisis in the country, national media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Peruvian Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizio and Finance Minister Carlos Oliva decided to resign amid the ongoing political crisis in the country, national media reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra dissolved the country's Congress after lawmakers boycotted his calls for an anti-graft reform. The dissolved legislature, in turn, declared Vizcarra temporarily unfit to govern and appointed Vice President Mercedes Araoz as acting head of state.

Vizcarra thanked Popolizio and Oliva for their work, the Republica newspaper reported, citing Minister of Women and Vulnerable Populations Gloria Montenegro.

Peru's constitution states that the president can dissolve the Congress if lawmakers deliver two votes of no-confidence; one such vote has already been delivered. In June, Peru's government won a confidence vote in the country's Congress, avoiding special legislative elections.

Earlier this month, lawmakers failed to pass a constitutional reform seeking to hold presidential elections in 2020, a year earlier than scheduled.

Related Topics

Vote Mercedes Peru June Congress Women 2020 Media Government

Recent Stories

UAE has developed strategy to keep pace with globa ..

31 minutes ago

UN Hopes Turkish Safe Zone in Syria to Not Infring ..

3 minutes ago

US State Department to Respond to House Impeachmen ..

3 minutes ago

Serbian President Calls on Serbs in Kosovo to Vote ..

3 minutes ago

Norway, Russia Should Work Together to Explore Arc ..

3 minutes ago

Hong Kong Protesters Damaging Public Properties, B ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.