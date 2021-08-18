UrduPoint.com

Peruvian Foreign Minister Steps Down After Remarks Critical Of Navy, CIA - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 02:06 PM

Peruvian Foreign Minister Steps Down After Remarks Critical of Navy, CIA - Reports

Peruvian Foreign Minister Hector Bejar has resigned after public backlash over his comments about the navy's alleged link to terrorism in the country and the US Central Intelligence Agency's (CIA) role, national media reported on Wednesday, citing government sources

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Peruvian Foreign Minister Hector Bejar has resigned after public backlash over his comments about the navy's alleged link to terrorism in the country and the US Central Intelligence Agency's (CIA) role, national media reported on Wednesday, citing government sources.

On Tuesday, Bejar, who served as Peru's top diplomat for less than a month from July 29 until August 17 of this year, handed in a letter of resignation, which was accepted by the president, the Lima-based RPP broadcaster reported.

Media previously reported that the 85-year-old professor had claimed that "terrorism in Peru was started by the naval forces." He also reportedly said that the Shining Path militant group had been trained by the CIA.

The Peruvian Foreign Ministry rejected the reports, saying they were "edited, cut and taken out of context to discredit ... the Minister of Foreign Affairs."

The opposition used the opportunity to call for Bejar's resignation, and dozens of people gathered outside the ministry building on Tuesday morning, demanding that measures be taken against the foreign minister. The country's naval forces also condemned the official's statements.

The Shining Path group originated in the 1960s among university teachers and students of one of the poorest Peruvian departments of Ayacucho. In 1980, it reorganized into an armed group and began terrorist activities against government officials

Related Topics

Terrorist CIA Ayacucho Peru July August Media From Government Top Opposition

Recent Stories

Taliban Open Fire on People Rallying in Support of ..

Taliban Open Fire on People Rallying in Support of National Flag in Nangarhar - ..

6 minutes ago
 Situation in Kabul Stabilized Since Weekend, Remai ..

Situation in Kabul Stabilized Since Weekend, Remains Precarious - UK Prime Minis ..

6 minutes ago
 Russian Anti-Submarine Ship Enters Mediterranean S ..

Russian Anti-Submarine Ship Enters Mediterranean Sea - Navy

19 minutes ago
 81 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

81 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

19 minutes ago
 Eight Anti-Lockdown Protesters Arrested in New Zea ..

Eight Anti-Lockdown Protesters Arrested in New Zealand - Reports

19 minutes ago
 Russia Records 20,914 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 20,914 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.