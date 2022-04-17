UrduPoint.com

Peruvian Government Considering Introducing Chemical Castration For Rapists

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2022 | 12:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2022) The Peruvian government is considering the possibility of introducing chemical castration for rapists in the country amid a recent case of rape of a three-year-old girl, the office of President Pedro Castillo said.

"In connection with the heinous case of kidnapping and rape of a three-year-old girl in the city of Chiclayo, which rocked the country, President of the Republic Pedro Castillo has announced that the government is considering the possibility of taking such drastic measures as introducing mandatory chemical castration for rapists of minors, adolescents and women, as is already being done in other countries of the world," the office said in a statement published on Saturday.

According to the statement, the measure needs to be approved by the country's parliament before being added to the criminal code.

Earlier this week, Peruvian media reported that a three-year-old girl had been kidnapped and raped in the city of Chiclayo in the Lambayeque region in northwestern Peru. The suspect was reportedly arrested on Wednesday. Protests took place in several cities, with outraged residents having burnt an abandoned house where the kidnapper had kept the child.

