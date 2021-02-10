UrduPoint.com
Peruvian Gov't Turns To Private Sector To Tackle Oxygen Shortage For COVID-19 Patients

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 08:00 PM

Peruvian Gov't Turns to Private Sector to Tackle Oxygen Shortage for COVID-19 Patients

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Peruvian Health Minister Pilar Mazzetti on Wednesday called on businesses with relevant skills to help the government replenish the shortage of medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients.

Peru is through its second COVID-19 wave at the moment.

"Oxygen consumption has increased by 300 percent. We have expanded the capacity of intensive care units and the number of ventilators, but the oxygen supply remains an obstacle," Mazzetti was quoted as saying by the ministry.

The minister called on companies with the capacity to increase the output of medical oxygen to reach out and "employ their knowledge at the service of those who suffer, even if at the cost of industrial aspects.

"

"We wait for your contribution, the country waits for you," Mazzetti added.

As reported by Peruvian broadcaster RPP, finding medical oxygen in Lima is near impossible these days. Over 100 people have reportedly gathered in front of one of the companies that produce oxygen in the Peruvian capital, but no product was available for several days now.

