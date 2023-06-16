UrduPoint.com

Peruvian Health Minister Resigns Amid Dengue Outbreak - Presidential Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Peruvian Health Minister Resigns Amid Dengue Outbreak - Presidential Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Peruvian Health Minister Rosa Gutierrez has resigned amid a dengue outbreak in the country that has already killed nearly 250 people, the presidential office said on Friday.

The minister was summoned to parliament on Thursday evening to consider her removal from office, but Gutierrez announced her resignation herself during a speech to lawmakers, Peruvian news agency Andina reported.

"President of the Republic Dina Boluarte has accepted the resignation of Health Minister Rosa Gutierrez, whom she thanked for her hard and honest work," the presidential office said on Twitter.

According to official figures, the death toll from Peru's dengue fever outbreak has risen to 248 people and the number of reported cases has surpassed 146,000.

The outbreak could worsen as heavy rains caused by the El Nino weather phenomenon increase the population of mosquitoes that transmit the fever. Last week, Boluarte declared a state of emergency in most parts of the country.

Dengue fever is a viral infection transmitted by mosquito bites. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there is no specific treatment for the fever, and the vaccine against it is only recommended for people with a history of dengue infection. There are four serotypes of the virus, which means that one can be infected with four different types of dengue.

Related Topics

Weather World Dengue Parliament Twitter Peru Dina From Rains

Recent Stories

Senate approves bill abolishing lifetime disqualif ..

Senate approves bill abolishing lifetime disqualification of parliamentarians, c ..

18 minutes ago
 "BIPARJOY’ weakens into Cyclonic Storm with sust ..

"BIPARJOY’ weakens into Cyclonic Storm with sustained surface winds of 80-100 ..

1 hour ago
 NA continuing discussion on budget for year 2023-2 ..

NA continuing discussion on budget for year 2023-24

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance bilateral tr ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance bilateral trade, promote cooperation

1 hour ago
 ERC distributes &#039;Eid clothing’ to 44,000 be ..

ERC distributes &#039;Eid clothing’ to 44,000 beneficiaries in Syria

2 hours ago
 Najam Sethi: ''Asia Cup returns to Pakistan''

Najam Sethi: ''Asia Cup returns to Pakistan''

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.