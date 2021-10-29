Peruvian Health Ministry Invites Citizens to Get Vaccinated in Halloween Costumes

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Peruvian Health Ministry has invited the country's citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19 while being dressed up for Halloween.

"Put on your best costume, get the vaccine and protect yourself from COVID-19 .

.. Record the visit to the vaccination center closest to your home, post your video on TikTok and tag the Peruvian Health Ministry," the ministry said on Twitter.

The campaign will take place on October 30-31.