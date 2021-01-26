UrduPoint.com
Peruvian ICU Medics Call For Quarantine In Lima Over 'Unbearable' COVID-19 Situation

Tue 26th January 2021 | 02:52 PM

The Peruvian Society of Intensive Care Medicine (Sopemi) has urged the government to put the capital of Lima on a lockdown due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The Peruvian Society of Intensive Care Medicine (Sopemi) has urged the government to put the capital of Lima on a lockdown due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

"We need quarantine, the disease is spreading very quickly, we see very young people dying.

As the Peruvian Society of Intensive Care Medicine we met and each of us spoke about the situation and it is unbearable, we need a targeted quarantine, Lima has to intervene. Health workers are sick," Sopemi head Jesus Valverde told the national RPP broadcaster on Monday.

The Latin American country has so confirmed nearly 1.1 million coronavirus cases, including over 1 million recoveries and more than 39,000 deaths.

