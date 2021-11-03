UrduPoint.com

Peruvian Interior Minister Resigns After Accusations Of Organizing Party Amid Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 12:43 PM

Peruvian Interior Minister Resigns After Accusations of Organizing Party Amid Pandemic

Peruvian Minister of Interior Affairs Luis Barranzuela Vite announced he will resign amid criticism following media reports he organized a party at his house, despite passing a ban on such events due to the COVID-19 situation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Peruvian Minister of Interior Affairs Luis Barranzuela Vite announced he will resign amid criticism following media reports he organized a party at his house, despite passing a ban on such events due to the COVID-19 situation.

"I made the democratic decision to permanently resign as Minister of Interior Affairs, rejecting false accusations against my professional career," the minister tweeted.

On the night of Halloween, October 31, a noisy party was held at Barranzuela's house, local agency Latina reported. A video recorded at the minister's house showed high-profile guests arriving at the party throughout the night. Loud music could be heard playing in the background.

In the same week, the minister banned public meetings and festive events in order to avoid an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Barranzuela himself denies all accusations of having organized a party at home and insists he held a workshop, which lasted late into the night.

"I would like to inform you that I received and accepted the resignation of Interior Minister Luis Barranzuela," Peruvian President Pedro Castillo Terrones tweeted.

Barranzuela's successor will be announced in the near future.

Peru was hit hard by the pandemic with over 200,000 deaths and a total of over 2.2 million positive cases although new daily infections have been under the 1,000 mark for over a month.

Related Topics

Music Interior Minister Same October Media All Million

Recent Stories

KP govt notifies relaxation of corona SOPs till No ..

KP govt notifies relaxation of corona SOPs till Nov 15

14 seconds ago
 Sudanese Prime Minister Hamdok Agrees to Head New ..

Sudanese Prime Minister Hamdok Agrees to Head New Government - Reports

20 seconds ago
 18 killed, several injured in Palandri road accide ..

18 killed, several injured in Palandri road accident

7 minutes ago
 PM's relief package under 'Ehsaas' to help decline ..

PM's relief package under 'Ehsaas' to help decline inflation: Sadaqat Ali Abbasi ..

10 minutes ago
 5.1-magnitude quake hits 94 km SSW of Sibolga, Ind ..

5.1-magnitude quake hits 94 km SSW of Sibolga, Indonesia: USGS

10 minutes ago
 Kyrgyzstan reports 74 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more d ..

Kyrgyzstan reports 74 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.