Peruvian Interior Minister Resigns After Accusations of Organizing Party Amid Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Peruvian Minister of Interior Affairs Luis Barranzuela Vite announced he will resign amid criticism following media reports he organized a party at his house, despite passing a ban on such events due to the COVID-19 situation.

"I made the democratic decision to permanently resign as Minister of Interior Affairs, rejecting false accusations against my professional career," the minister tweeted.

On the night of Halloween, October 31, a noisy party was held at Barranzuela's house, local agency Latina reported. A video recorded at the minister's house showed high-profile guests arriving at the party throughout the night. Loud music could be heard playing in the background.

In the same week, the minister banned public meetings and festive events in order to avoid an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Barranzuela himself denies all accusations of having organized a party at home and insists he held a workshop, which lasted late into the night.

"I would like to inform you that I received and accepted the resignation of Interior Minister Luis Barranzuela," Peruvian President Pedro Castillo Terrones tweeted.

Barranzuela's successor will be announced in the near future.

Peru was hit hard by the pandemic with over 200,000 deaths and a total of over 2.2 million positive cases although new daily infections have been under the 1,000 mark for over a month.