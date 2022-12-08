UrduPoint.com

Peruvian Justice Ministry Accuses Impeached President Of Coup, Abuse Of Power

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Peruvian Justice Ministry Accuses Impeached President of Coup, Abuse of Power

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) State representative of Peruvian Justice Ministry Daniel Soria has filed charges of coup attempt and abuse of power against impeached President Pedro Castillo with the Prosecutor General's Office, the ministry said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Peruvian president dissolved the country's parliament prior to a new hearing on his impeachment, which was the third formal attempt to oust him. Following the order, Peruvian Foreign Minister Cesar Landa announced his resignation, calling the decision a coup.

"The Ministry of Justice state representative, Daniel Soria, has filed a criminal complaint with the National Prosecutor's Office against citizen Pedro Castillo for the alleged commission of the crimes of rebellion, abuse of power and serious disturbance of public tranquility," the ministry tweeted.

In Peru, state representatives are lawyers with similar functions to prosecutors, who must report cases that have damaged the state's security. The state representative's office is part of the Justice Ministry, while the prosecutor's office is an independent body.

On November 30, opposition lawmakers filed a motion against Castillo due to his "moral incompetence." The previous motion was filed following allegations of corruption. The proceedings failed to reach the necessary 87 votes in parliament, with only 55 congressmen voting in favor of the impeachment.

