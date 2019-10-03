Peruvian lawmakers will appeal to the Constitutional Tribunal over the president's decision to dissolve the country's opposition-dominated Congress, the legislative body said on Wednesday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Peruvian lawmakers will appeal to the Constitutional Tribunal over the president's decision to dissolve the country's opposition-dominated Congress, the legislative body said on Wednesday.

"Following the session of the permanent commission, the president of the Congress, Pedro Olaechea, accompanied by vice presidents and some congressmen, reiterated his decision to appeal to the Constitutional Court with a request to resolve the political crisis that the country is going through," the Congress said.

On Monday, President Martin Vizcarra dissolved the Congress after lawmakers boycotted his call to change the procedure in which judges are appointed to the Constitutional Tribunal, the main institution that regulates disputes between the executive and legislative branches.

The standoff unfolded over the Congress' intent to elect several new judges to the tribunal who were allies of Keiko Fujimori, the presently jailed congressional chair and daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori, accused of large-scale corruption.

Vizcarra interpreted the move as a motion of no confidence and dissolved the legislature, which responded by declaring him temporarily unfit to govern and appointing Vice President Mercedes Araoz as acting head of state.

Araoz, however, announced her resignation after the Peruvian military and police pledged their loyalty to Vizcarra.