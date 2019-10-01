Peruvian Military, Police Voice Support for President Amid Political Crisis - Office

(@FahadShabbir)

The Peruvian military and police on Tuesday expressed their support for incumbent President Martin Vizcarra amid the escalating political crisis in the country, the president's office said

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) The Peruvian military and police on Tuesday expressed their support for incumbent President Martin Vizcarra amid the escalating political crisis in the country, the president's office said.

On Monday, Vizcarra dissolved the country's Congress after lawmakers boycotted his calls for anti-graft reform.

The dissolved legislature, in turn, declared Vizcarra temporarily unfit to govern and appointed Vice President Mercedes Araoz as acting head of state.

"The head of the Joint Command of the Navy, commanders of the Armed Forces, the Air Force and the National Police of Peru reaffirmed their full support for the constitutional order and for President Martin Vizcarra as the commander-in-chief of the Peruvian Armed Forces and the National Police," the office wrote on Twitter.

According to a recent presidential decree, early legislative elections in Peru have been set for January 26.