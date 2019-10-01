UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peruvian Military, Police Voice Support For President Amid Political Crisis - Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 04:26 PM

Peruvian Military, Police Voice Support for President Amid Political Crisis - Office

The Peruvian military and police on Tuesday expressed their support for incumbent President Martin Vizcarra amid the escalating political crisis in the country, the president's office said

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) The Peruvian military and police on Tuesday expressed their support for incumbent President Martin Vizcarra amid the escalating political crisis in the country, the president's office said.

On Monday, Vizcarra dissolved the country's Congress after lawmakers boycotted his calls for anti-graft reform.

The dissolved legislature, in turn, declared Vizcarra temporarily unfit to govern and appointed Vice President Mercedes Araoz as acting head of state.

"The head of the Joint Command of the Navy, commanders of the Armed Forces, the Air Force and the National Police of Peru reaffirmed their full support for the constitutional order and for President Martin Vizcarra as the commander-in-chief of the Peruvian Armed Forces and the National Police," the office wrote on Twitter.

According to a recent presidential decree, early legislative elections in Peru have been set for January 26.

Related Topics

Police Twitter Mercedes Peru January Congress

Recent Stories

100% Emiratisation of Dubai Customs inspection sta ..

15 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre tracks pr ..

15 minutes ago

EC to announce reserved judgment on four applicat ..

9 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Cypriot President on Inde ..

30 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Nigerian President on Ind ..

30 minutes ago

NA refers 41 private members' bills to relevant Co ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.