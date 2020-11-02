The Congress of Peru will start a new hearing on initiating proceedings of the impeachment against Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra on Monday, Peruvian news agency Andina reported

LIMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) The Congress of Peru will start a new hearing on initiating proceedings of the impeachment against Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra on Monday, Peruvian news agency Andina reported.

In mid-September, Vizcarra already made it through one impeachment vote, which was initiated over his alleged abuse of power for giving away controversial state contracts. Less than a month after that, he was confronted with new charges of bribery and corruption.

According to the report, at least 52 out of 130 lawmakers will need to vote in favor of the impeachment in order for the proceedings to begin.

There are parties � such as the Union for Peru � which have already confirmed they would vote for the impeachment, and those which are going to vote against it, such as the Alliance for Progress, the We Are Peru party, and the Purple Party. The latter ones believe that an inquiry into the charges should begin in summer 2021, once Vizcarra's mandate expires.

Some parties are still undecided on how they will vote � namely, the� Popular Force, the Popular Action and the Broad Front parties. Their members may have the option to vote on their own.