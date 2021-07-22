Peruvian Police Dismantle Band Accused of Charging for Intensive Care Beds

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Peruvian police have arrested nine members of a criminal band who were illegally selling places in the intensive care units of a hospital in the capital region while charging their victims tens of thousands of US Dollars, newspaper El Peruano reported on Thursday.

The criminal network, called Los Angeles Negros, operated out of the Guillermo Almenara Hospital, located in La Victoria area of Lima, according to the Peruvian newspaper.

"It's abominable that someone can negotiate with intensive care beds. I believe that sanctions must be tough and we must fight corruption at all levels. The Ministry of Health will maximize the investigation to punish these people," Peruvian Health Minister Oscar Ugarte said after the opening of an oxygen plant at the Adriana Rebaza National Rehabilitation Institute in the Chorrillos district of Lima.

The criminals reportedly demanded 82,000 Peruvian soles (more than $20,000) from the relatives of severely ill patients so they could get a place in intensive care.

The police operation took place on Wednesday with the participation of more than 100 police officers, as well as officials from the prosecutor's office, intelligence department, and the Ministry of the Interior.

According to law enforcement bodies, the criminal network included former hospital employees and their relatives. The arrested have been charged. The investigation is ongoing.

As the Peruvian newspaper El Comercio reported with reference to the prosecutor's office, the investigation of this case began in May after a complaint from one of the local residents. According to him, he paid for the transfer of his sick brother to intensive care, but this did not happen, and his brother later died.