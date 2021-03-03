Peruvian Police Raid Homes of Their Colleagues Suspected of Corruption - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The servicemen of the Peruvian Police and Attorney's Office have raided homes of their colleagues who were suspected of involvement in corrupt practices, RPP radio broadcaster reported on Wednesday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The servicemen of the Peruvian Police and Attorney's Office have raided homes of their colleagues who were suspected of involvement in corrupt practices, RPP radio broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

According to the broadcaster, the law enforcement officers conducted searches in 44 apartments across Peru belonging to the suspects.

The news agency noted that the corruption investigation was initiated against 22 retired policemen of various ranks who allegedly received bribes from businessmen.

RPP added that the suspects would be detained for 10 days, while the investigation was ongoing.