Peruvian President Appoints New Prime Minister, Cabinet Members - Gov't

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Wednesday appointed Alberto Otarola, previously the country's defense minister, as Peru's new prime minister, the government said.

BEUNOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Wednesday appointed Alberto Otarola, previously the country's defense minister, as Peru's new prime minister, the government said.

According to the Peruvian government, Otarola was sworn in along with the newly appointed ministers of defense, interior, education and culture.

On December 7, Peru's parliament impeached former President Pedro Castillo. Then-Prime Minister Boluarte took an oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote.

Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the parliament before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure and the Peruvian prosecutor's office launched a criminal case against him on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state.

These events have sparked a wave of protests across the country. Demonstrators denounce the post-impeachment government and call for an immediate presidential election and the dissolution of the country's parliament. At least 20 people have so far died in the protests, local media reported.

