Peruvian President Demands Impeachment Hearings This Week - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra is demanding parliamentary hearings on his impeachment this week, radio RPP reported.

"We disagree with the decision that Congress adopted yesterday, but we accept it, because we are Democrats, we ask you to set a date [for consideration] this week to turn this page," the president was quoted as saying.

"I can come on Thursday, Friday, but we shouldn't give time to uncertainty anymore," he said.

The Peruvian Congress approved the consideration of a new request for impeachment of President Vizcarra a month and a half after the previous failed attempt.

Discussion and voting is scheduled for November 9 in parliament.

The reason this time was the testimony of four people who are cooperating with investigators on the case of corruption during construction in the Mokegua region in 2011-2014, which was then led by Vizcarra. According to their testimony, as a result of the distribution of contracts, he received bribes to the tune of more than $600,000.

