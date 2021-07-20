UrduPoint.com
Peruvian President-Elect Vows New Economic Model, Fight Against Discrimination

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 04:31 PM

Socialist Pedro Castillo, who has been officially declared the president-elect of Peru, has pledged in his first keynote speech to eradicate discrimination and create a new economic model in the country

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Socialist Pedro Castillo, who has been officially declared the president-elect of Peru, has pledged in his first keynote speech to eradicate discrimination and create a new economic model in the country.

Peru's election authority announced final election results on Monday after reviewing claims of electoral fraud by right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori. Castillo, a 51 year old former rural school teacher and union leader, secured 50.1% of the vote.

"We Peruvians can, we Peruvians will create true development and an economic model guaranteeing lawful and economic stability and we will respect the institutional framework and the Constitution," Castillo said in Lima late Monday.

The politician thanked his supporters for their perseverance in making Peru a more just, dignified, and humane country, and called on everyone to participate in the work of the "government of all races, without any discrimination, without looking askance at indigenous people.

"We are going to work together and bring this country together," he said, adding that he is going to create a "government in which no one will be left behind."

During his presidential campaign, Castillo pledged to redraft the constitution and increase taxes on mining firms but has in recent weeks softened his rhetoric, turning to a more balanced, market-friendly approach. In addition, he promised to nationalize Peru's profitable mining and hydrocarbon sectors and said he would aim to create a million new jobs within a year. Castillo also advocated re-introducing the death penalty to help tackle crime.

Castillo will be sworn in as president on July 28 during Peru's 200th anniversary of independence.

