Peruvian President-Elect Wants to Launch Local Production of Sputnik V - Advisor

LIMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) Peruvian President-elect Pedro Castillo would like to begin domestic production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, his healthcare adviser, Hernando Cevallos, told Sputnik.

Peru signed a deal on Tuesday to purchase 20 million doses of Sputnik V. The country is currently using Pfizer, Sinopharm and AstraZeneca shots in its vaccination campaign. Nearly 11 million out of 33 million Peruvians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 4 million fully vaccinated.

"Castillo has already stated that we aspire to produce the vaccine in the country. We need biotechnology support to be able to develop it, but the interest is solid. In addition, we do not know how long the pandemic will last, how many waves will come, whether viral mutations will occur.

As part of efforts to improve expertise, vaccine production comes first," Hernando Cevallos said in an interview.

Apart from vaccines, the new government of Peru intends to develop wider healthcare cooperation with Russia, the official noted. He admitted that there are many problems in the Peruvian health sector, which lacks the necessary level of technology and equipment.

"This is not an easy path, but we must sit down and talk with all the countries that can help us, without any ideological distinction, because health is linked to a dignified life and is a human right," Cevallos added, when asked about the new cabinet's plans for cooperation with Russia.