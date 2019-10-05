Peruvian President Hopes Congressional Election to Help Overcome Political Crisis

The next legislative election in Peru should help overcome the political conflict currently gripping the country, Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra said

LIMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2019) The next legislative election in Peru should help overcome the political conflict currently gripping the country, Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra said.

On Tuesday, the National Jury of Elections, an autonomous body that oversees the country's electoral process, cleared Vizcarra's call for a new election to the Congress of the Republic of Peru.

"We hope that with our decision [to dissolve the Peruvian legislature] and with the initiated January 26 congressional election we will be able to overcame this stage of confrontation and we all will be able to put our efforts into what is truly important, sustainable development of all Peruvians," Vizcarra declared during the I Amazonian business Congress of Peru.

On Monday, President Martin Vizcarra dissolved the Congress after lawmakers boycotted his call to change the procedure in which judges are appointed to the Constitutional Tribunal, the main institution that regulates disputes between the executive and legislative branches.

The standoff unfolded over the Congress' intent to elect several new judges to the tribunal who were allies of Keiko Fujimori, the presently jailed congressional chair and daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori, accused of large-scale corruption.

Vizcarra interpreted the move as a motion of no confidence and dissolved the legislature, which responded by declaring him temporarily unfit to govern and appointing Vice President Mercedes Araoz as acting head of state.

Araoz, however, announced her resignation after the Peruvian military and police pledged their loyalty to Vizcarra.