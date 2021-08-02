UrduPoint.com

Peruvian President Postpones Moving From Government Palace Planned To Become Museum

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 01:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) Peruvian President Pedro Castillo has put off his earlier decision to vacate the colonial-era Government Palace in favor of a more modest presidential residence, the communique of the president's press service said.

Last week, during his first message to the country, Castillo announced that he had chosen not to govern from the traditional president's headquarters, also known as Casa de Pizarro, a palace that was built for this purpose during the Spanish conquest of Peru in XVI century. He decided to turn it into a museum in order to "break with colonial symbols.

" As noted by local media, with this decision, the president-elect breaks a 500-year-old tradition.

"While the most suitable place for the transfer of the presidential office is being determined, the president of the republic will work from the Government Palace," the press service said on Sunday.

On July 16, Peru's election authority announced the final election results after reviewing claims of electoral fraud by right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori. Castillo, a 51-year-old former rural school teacher, and union leader secured 50.1 percent of the vote.

