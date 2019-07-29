UrduPoint.com
Peruvian President Proposes Early General Elections - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 01:40 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2019) Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra on Sunday proposed a new constitutional reform envisaging holding general elections in the country a year ahead of schedule, local media reported.

El Comercio newspaper reported that Vizcarra proposed to hold general elections, during which a president and composition of Congress should be determined, in 2020 instead of 2021.

The president made a proposal during his speech in Congress.

According to the media, the president said that the proposal would be introduced to Congress and should be endorsed in a referendum to come in force. 

