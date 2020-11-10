Peruvian President Vizcarra Announces Resignation After Impeachment

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra said he did not agree with the decision of the republic's Congress, which had earlier voted for his impeachment, but intended to leave the presidential palace today.

"Disagreeing with the decision made today by the Congress of the republic, where not common sense was important, but the number of votes of the people's representatives, who seem to have forgotten who they represent... today I will leave the presidential palace," Vizcarra said in a speech posted on Twitter.

Earlier, the Peruvian Congress, by 105 votes, removed from office Vizcarra, accused of bribery as governor of the Department of Moquegua in 2011-2014. During the parliamentary session, the president said that investigators did not and would not have evidence of bribery he was accused of.