Peruvian Presidential Candidate Fujimori Points to Alleged Election Violations - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) Peruvian right-wing presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori, who is losing with more than 95 percent of the ballots counted, reported electoral irregularities, according to local newspaper República.

Previously, left-wing Free Peru candidate Pedro Castillo took the lead in the presidential election when 94 percent of the ballots was counted and is still in the lead; 51-year-old Castillo, who enjoys rural support, is a candidate almost unknown before his participation in the first round of elections in April. Fujimori is the daughter of the ex-president of Peru.

"There have been a number of violations that worry us, and we believe it is important to show this, we call on citizens to help us," Fujimori said at a press conference, urging Peruvians to report all cases of fraud they noticed.