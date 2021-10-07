Peruvian Prime Minister Resigns, New Cabinet to Swear in Hours Later - President

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Peruvian President Pedro Castillo has addressed the nation to announce the resignation of Prime Minister Guido Bellido and the swear-in of a new cabinet within several hours.

"Today, we have accepted the resignation of the head of the cabinet, Guido Bellido Ugarte. I thank him for the service to the nation and announce that the new cabinet will swear-in today at 8:00 p.m.

(01:00 GMT on Thursday)," Castillo said in the address posted on his Facebook page on late Wednesday.

The president explained the reshuffle with the need to preserve the balance of power and controllability.

In the letter of resignation, Bellido said that he left the office at the request of President Castillo. The prime minister headed the cabinet for two months and was criticized for low competencies and close ties with influential politician Vladimir Cerron.