Peruvian Prime Minister Says Riots in Puno Were Planned

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) Peruvian Prime Minister Alberto Otarola called the attack on the airport in the city of Juliaca in the Puno Region, where, according to the latest reports, 17 anti-government protesters died, a planned action and called on the prosecutor's office to find and punish those planning a coup.

"Today, more than 9,000 people gathered near the airport, of whom 2,000 participated in a merciless attack on the police and (airport) buildings," the prime minister said in an address broadcast on government social media.

"There is information about casualties that we mourn, and those who mulled a coup are directly responsible for this," he said.