MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) The Peruvian Prosecutor-General's Office has launched a preliminary investigation into at least 28 deaths, which occurred during December violent protests across the country, on the complaints that were filed against President Dina Boluarte and the defense and interior ministers, the department said.

"The national prosecutor's office has launched a preliminary investigation on complaints filed against the republic's president, Dina Boluarte, Alberto Otarola, who served as the defense minister, and Cesar Cervantes, former interior minister, and others. The complaints are aimed at conducting the probe into the deaths that occurred during the demonstrations in December 2022," the prosecutor-general's office tweeted.

On December 7, Peru's parliament impeached former President Pedro Castillo. Then-Prime Minister Boluarte took an oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote. Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the parliament before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure and the Peruvian prosecutor's office launched a criminal case against him on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state.

These events have sparked a wave of protests across the country. Demonstrators denounce the post-impeachment government and call for an immediate presidential election and the dissolution of the country's parliament. At least 28 people died in the protests, according to the Peruvian Ombudsman's Office.