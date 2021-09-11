Peruvian Prosecutors File New Charges Against Ex-President Kuczynski - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) Peruvian prosecutors charged former President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski with corruption for granting humanitarian pardon to former head of state Alberto Fujimori, Peruvian news agency Andina reported citing documents submitted to Congress.

In December 2017, Fujimori, who served as president from 1990 to 2000, was granted humanitarian pardon on health grounds after having spent 12 years in prison out of the 25 he was sentenced for. In October 2018, however, the Peruvian Supreme Court reversed Fujimori's pardon and ordered his return to prison.

Kuczynski, who served as the country's president from 2016 to 2018, is already facing money laundering charges. In 2019, prosecutors requested 36 months of preventive detention for the former president based on those charges.