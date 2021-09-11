UrduPoint.com

Peruvian Prosecutors File New Charges Against Ex-President Kuczynski - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

Peruvian Prosecutors File New Charges Against Ex-President Kuczynski - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) Peruvian prosecutors charged former President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski with corruption for granting humanitarian pardon to former head of state Alberto Fujimori, Peruvian news agency Andina reported citing documents submitted to Congress.

In December 2017, Fujimori, who served as president from 1990 to 2000, was granted humanitarian pardon on health grounds after having spent 12 years in prison out of the 25 he was sentenced for. In October 2018, however, the Peruvian Supreme Court reversed Fujimori's pardon and ordered his return to prison.

Kuczynski, who served as the country's president from 2016 to 2018, is already facing money laundering charges. In 2019, prosecutors requested 36 months of preventive detention for the former president based on those charges.

Related Topics

Corruption Supreme Court Money October December Congress 2017 2016 2018 2019 From

Recent Stories

&#039;Sharjah Week’ in Russia highlights coopera ..

&#039;Sharjah Week’ in Russia highlights cooperation opportunities between ind ..

6 minutes ago
 Noor Mukadam Case: Police challan reveals Zahir's ..

Noor Mukadam Case: Police challan reveals Zahir's father helped his son

8 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber, Embassy of Kazakhstan to UAE di ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber, Embassy of Kazakhstan to UAE discuss boosting trade cooperati ..

21 minutes ago
 Traffic Police impounded 67 vehicles for violating ..

Traffic Police impounded 67 vehicles for violating SOPs

37 minutes ago
 RTA announces free Expo Rider buses for Expo visit ..

RTA announces free Expo Rider buses for Expo visitors from 9 locations in Dubai

51 minutes ago
 Rescue Khanewal observes World First Aid Day

Rescue Khanewal observes World First Aid Day

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.