MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The Supreme Court of Peru is considering on Wednesday the prosecution's request for a pre-trial detention of former President Pedro Castillo for 18 months, the court's press service said.

"On December 14, at 9:30 (14:30 GMT) the Supreme Judicial Chamber for Preliminary Investigation will consider the prosecutor's petition for the preliminary detention of ex-president Pedro Castillo for 18 months," the statement said.

The same measure has been requested for the former head of the Council of Ministers, Anibal Torres.

On December 7, Peru's parliament impeached former President Pedro Castillo.

Prime Minister Dina Boluarte took an oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote, vowing to serve out the rest of Castillo's term, until July 2026. Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the parliament before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure and the Peruvian prosecutor's office has launched a criminal case against him on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state.

These events have sparked a wave of protests across the country. Demonstrators denounce the post-impeachment government, and call for an immediate presidential election and termination of the country's parliament.