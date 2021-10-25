Peruvian Vice President on Election Fraud Suspect List - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Peruvian Vice President Dina Boluarte was added by Peruvian prosecutors to a list of people suspected of a role in money laundering used to finance the election campaign, media said.

Boluarte is suspected of creating an account that received illegal contributions from government officials in the Junin region, central Peru, the El Comercio newspaper reported.

Monthly contributions in the amount of 100 sol (around $25.32) were deposited to the account and were intended to be for Vladimir Cerron, the former governor of Junin who was charged with corruption.

"I am convinced that this investigation will show I have nothing to do with the laundering of assets," Boluarte wrote on Twitter, noting that all charges against her are politically motivated.

The presidential election in Peru was held on June 6. Pedro Castillo emerged as the winner of the election together with Boluarte, who ran on the same platform with him.