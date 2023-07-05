Open Menu

PES Secretary General Says Cooperation With Conservatives Impossible After EP Elections

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Giacomo Filibeck, the executive secretary general of the European Socialists Party (PES), excluded any possibility for a coalition with the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) after the upcoming European parliamentary elections in 2024.

The European Conservatives headed by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reinforced its bid to build the next European Parliament majority after it had converged with the right-wing ID group to become the fifth-biggest in the European Parliament.

"I cannot predict the composition of the next EU parliament but there are some very clear red lines, we as PES will not go beyond these lines.

We call things by their Names and we do not shy away from it. Those forces contribute to slowing down Europe, undermining the fundamental values of the EU, foreseeing a regression in social and human rights. They can never be our allies in any sort of geometric constellation. It will not happen under our watch," Filibeck told a conference in Brussels on Tuesday.

The recent elections in the EU member states such as Finland and Bulgaria showcased a surge in popularity of right-wing parties, which may translate into more conservative EU lawmakers coming out of the 2024 European elections.

