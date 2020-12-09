UrduPoint.com
Peskov After Turkey's Refusal to Buy Sputnik V: Trials Showed Vaccine's Effectiveness

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The results of trials of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus Sputnik V indicate its effectiveness and reliability, it can and will certainly play an important role in the fight against the pandemic, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik amid Turkey's refusal to purchase Sputnik V.

Earlier in the day, Turkish health minister said that Ankara would not purchase the Russian coronavirus vaccine, as it does not comply with good laboratory practice.

"We can say unequivocally ” the results of testing and trials indicate that this is a very effective and reliable vaccine, which can and will certainly play a very important role in the fight against the pandemic," Peskov said, answering whether the Russian vaccine met all standards and whether there were any questions about its effectiveness.

