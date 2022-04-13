MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Commenting on the statement by US President Joe Biden about the "genocide" of Ukrainians, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin considered such attempts to distort the situation unacceptable.

"We categorically disagree with them, we consider it unacceptable to attempt such a distortion of the situation, especially, as we have already said, this is hardly acceptable for the President of the United States of America, a country that has committed well-known deeds in modern and recent history," Peskov said.

Biden has previously spoken emotionally about the policy of the Russian authorities more than once. On Tuesday, he used the word "genocide" to refer to the situation in Ukraine and its impact on the world.