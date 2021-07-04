UrduPoint.com
Peskov Calls Defender Incident Provocation Planned From Overseas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) KAMCHATSKY, July 4 (Sputnik) - The recent incident with the UK's HMS Defender warship in the Black Sea was a provocation plotted from overseas to test possible soft spots in Russia's response system, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Sunday.

"In this case, the destroyer was just a tool of provocation.

President [Vladimir Putin] explained that this is the way to probe bottlenecks, weaknesses in the system of border control, in the response system and so on. This is a deliberate and well-planned provocation,"  Peskov said in an interview aired on Rossiya 1 channel.

"I think that our intelligence, of course, knows who took the decision. But, of course, I think the essence of such operations is still planned by senior friends from across the ocean," he went on, adding that the response to this provocation will be harsh.

