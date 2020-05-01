UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peskov Calls 'Nonsense' Media Reports That Mishustin May Not Return To Lead Gov't

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 01:40 AM

Peskov Calls 'Nonsense' Media Reports That Mishustin May Not Return to Lead Gov't

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called "nonsense" media reports that Mikhail Mishustin may not return to the prime minister's chair after recovering from the coronavirus infection.

On Thursday, Mishustin said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

He proposed to appoint his first deputy Andrei Belousov as acting prime minister. Putin wished Mishustin a speedy recovery and signed a decree on Belousov's appointment. Later, the Meduza news website reported, citing a source, that Mishustin might not return to the prime minister's chair after the treatment.

"This is nonsense," Peskov told Sputnik, when asked to comment on the allegations.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin May Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

First shipment of urgent aid for UK’s healthcare ..

13 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED33.6 billion in five sessions

28 minutes ago

Etisalat Group confirms its DPS of 24 fils pertain ..

43 minutes ago

Total gross deposits of private sector in UAE bank ..

1 hour ago

Coronavirus restrictions eased in half of European ..

2 hours ago

US commission's report exposes wicked face of Modi ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.