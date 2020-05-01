MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called "nonsense" media reports that Mikhail Mishustin may not return to the prime minister's chair after recovering from the coronavirus infection.

On Thursday, Mishustin said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

He proposed to appoint his first deputy Andrei Belousov as acting prime minister. Putin wished Mishustin a speedy recovery and signed a decree on Belousov's appointment. Later, the Meduza news website reported, citing a source, that Mishustin might not return to the prime minister's chair after the treatment.

"This is nonsense," Peskov told Sputnik, when asked to comment on the allegations.