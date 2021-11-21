PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, November 21 (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's correspondence on Donbas with his European counterparts was released amid public allegations of Moscow's inaction, the "cunning atmosphere" requires decisive actions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

On Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry released Lavrov's correspondence with his German and French counterparts as a countermeasure against what it called distortions of Moscow's position on conflict resolution in eastern Ukraine.

"What is going on in the global diplomacy now and did not exist earlier has brought about too much slyness. In despair to explain anything, and amid those public accusations of Moscow's inaction, such a brilliant step was made. Yes, it is unconventional for diplomacy, but on the other hand, the unconventionally cunning atmosphere requires, probably, unconventional decisive actions," Peskov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.