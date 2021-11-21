UrduPoint.com

Peskov Calls Release Of Lavrov's Talks With Foreign Counterparts Unconventional Diplomacy

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 04:20 PM

Peskov Calls Release of Lavrov's Talks With Foreign Counterparts Unconventional Diplomacy

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, November 21 (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's correspondence on Donbas with his European counterparts was released amid public allegations of Moscow's inaction, the "cunning atmosphere" requires decisive actions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

On Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry released Lavrov's correspondence with his German and French counterparts as a countermeasure against what it called distortions of Moscow's position on conflict resolution in eastern Ukraine.

"What is going on in the global diplomacy now and did not exist earlier has brought about too much slyness. In despair to explain anything, and amid those public accusations of Moscow's inaction, such a brilliant step was made. Yes, it is unconventional for diplomacy, but on the other hand, the unconventionally cunning atmosphere requires, probably, unconventional decisive actions," Peskov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

Related Topics

Resolution Ukraine Moscow Russia German November Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE strengthens global partnerships to turn challe ..

UAE strengthens global partnerships to turn challenges into opportunities: Minis ..

6 minutes ago
 ADIO’s London office hosts inaugural event for U ..

ADIO’s London office hosts inaugural event for UK investors seeking expansion ..

51 minutes ago
 UAE announces 63 new COVID-19 cases, 82 recoveries ..

UAE announces 63 new COVID-19 cases, 82 recoveries, and no deaths in the last 24 ..

1 hour ago
 Ministers, business leaders gather at Expo2020 Dub ..

Ministers, business leaders gather at Expo2020 Dubai to reinforce business case ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai issues 55,194 new business licences during f ..

Dubai issues 55,194 new business licences during first 10 months of 2021

2 hours ago
 India reports 10,488 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 10,488 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.