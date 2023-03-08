UrduPoint.com

Peskov Calls Reports About Nord Stream Attacks Coordinated Spread Of Disinformation

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2023 | 09:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) Media reports about the attacks on Russia's Nord Stream pipelines are a coordinated spread of disinformation and an attempt to divert attention from the real perpetrators, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The New York Times earlier reported, citing US officials, that new intelligence suggested a "pro-Ukrainian group" had carried out the attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines.

A few hours later, the German newspaper Zeit reported that the investigators had identified the vessel used to carry out the attack on the pipelines.

"Obviously, the authors of the terrorist attack want to divert attention. This is obviously a coordinated spread of disinformation in the media," Peskov told Sputnik, commenting on the Western media reports.

He said the Kremlin wonders how US officials that media reports cite can assume anything about the attacks without an investigation.

