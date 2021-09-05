Peskov Calls Zelenskyy's Remark On Nord Stream 2 Threatening EU Energy Security Nonsense
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 04:50 PM
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2021) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, September 5 (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Sunday denounced as nonsense Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's recent statement that the Nord Stream 2 project allegedly posed a threat to the European Union's energy security.
"Zelenskyy says that the Nord Stream 2 is a huge threat to the EU security. This is nonsense. On the contrary, it contributes to ensuring the EU's energy security," Peskov told the Rossiya broadcaster.